The 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18 will feature Seamus Power in the field, as the competitors take on the par-70, 7,423-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on offer.

Seamus Power Insights

Power has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has finished with a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Power has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Power has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five events, Power has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 27 -6 279 1 17 3 3 $3.9M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Power finished 12th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,259 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,423-yard length for this week's event.

The courses that Power has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,294 yards, while The Los Angeles Country Club will be 7,423 yards this week.

Power's Last Time Out

Power was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 56th percentile of the field.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday placed him in the 60th percentile.

Power shot better than 39% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Power recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Power carded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.3).

Power's three birdies or better on par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that most recent tournament, Power had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Power finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Power fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Power Odds to Win: +15000

