The Dallas Wings (5-5) host Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (2-7) at College Park Center on Saturday, June 17. The game tips off at 2:00 PM ET.

Dallas enters this matchup following a 79-61 defeat versus Los Angeles. The Wings' leading scorer was Kalani Brown, who ended the game with 21 points and 11 rebounds. With Ezi Magbegor (23 PTS, 11 REB, 52.9 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Seattle lost 96-63 against Las Vegas. Loyd also added 17 points to the effort.

Wings vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-350 to win)

Wings (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+260 to win)

Storm (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-8.5)

Wings (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

Storm Season Stats

On offense, the Storm are the worst squad in the league (73.4 points per game). Defensively, they are eighth (83.3 points allowed per game).

In 2023, Seattle is third-worst in the league in rebounds (33.4 per game) and worst in rebounds conceded (36.8).

At 15.3 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the WNBA.

With 12.9 turnovers committed per game and 14.1 turnovers forced, Seattle is fifth and fifth in the league, respectively.

In 2023, the Storm are sixth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.3 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (32%).

Defensively, Seattle is second-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.3. And it is worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 39.5%.

Storm Home/Away Splits

In 2022-23, the Storm scored 5.4 fewer points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (85.2).

At home, Seattle conceded 73.1 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 83.7.

At home, the Storm drained 8.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than they averaged on the road (9.7). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.1%) than away (38.2%) too.

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won twice.

This season, the Storm have been at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Seattle is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

Seattle has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 8.5-point underdog or more this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Storm have a 27.8% chance to win.

