Storm vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Wings (5-5) go head to head with the Seattle Storm (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Storm vs. Wings matchup.
Storm vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Storm vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-8)
|164
|-330
|+275
|BetMGM
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-400
|+280
Storm vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings have put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Storm have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- Seattle has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Wings games have gone over the point total four out of times this season.
- Storm games have gone over the point total three out of times this season.
