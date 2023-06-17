Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Teoscar Hernandez (batting .361 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .253 with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 13 walks.
- Hernandez has had a hit in 45 of 68 games this season (66.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.9%).
- In 16.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.2% of his games this year, Hernandez has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (14.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (33.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.224
|AVG
|.283
|.266
|OBP
|.328
|.410
|SLG
|.480
|13
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|22
|46/6
|K/BB
|42/7
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.54), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 27th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.