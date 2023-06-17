Ty France and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (78 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox and Lucas Giolito on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Lucas Giolito

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.431) and OPS (.782) this season.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 82nd in slugging.

France has picked up a hit in 47 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 67), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

France has driven in a run in 23 games this year (34.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .305 AVG .260 .391 OBP .307 .527 SLG .336 17 XBH 10 6 HR 0 23 RBI 9 23/11 K/BB 23/6 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings