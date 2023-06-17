2023 U.S. Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
After the second round at the 2023 U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler is currently atop the leaderboard (+333 to win).
U.S. Open Third Round Information
- Start Time: 12:33 PM ET
- Venue: The Los Angeles Country Club
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,423 yards
U.S. Open Best Odds to Win
Rickie Fowler
- Tee Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-10)
- Odds to Win: +333
Fowler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|62
|-8
|10
|2
|1st
|Round 2
|68
|-2
|8
|6
|14th
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 6:29 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-8)
- Odds to Win: +800
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|5th
|Round 2
|67
|-3
|7
|4
|4th
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 6:29 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-8)
- Odds to Win: +400
Schauffele Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|62
|-8
|8
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|70
|E
|4
|4
|34th
Wyndham Clark
- Tee Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-9)
- Odds to Win: +650
Clark Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-6
|7
|3
|3rd
|Round 2
|67
|-3
|4
|1
|4th
U.S. Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Scottie Scheffler
|8th (-5)
|+650
|Dustin Johnson
|6th (-6)
|+1200
|Harris English
|5th (-7)
|+2000
|Min Woo Lee
|6th (-6)
|+2500
|Cameron Smith
|10th (-4)
|+3000
|Tony Finau
|11th (-3)
|+5000
|Sam Bennett
|8th (-5)
|+10000
|Rickie Fowler
|1st (-10)
|+2800
|Viktor Hovland
|19th (-1)
|+10000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|19th (-1)
|+15000
