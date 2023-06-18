Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:27 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (hitting .094 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks while batting .213.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 52.5% of his 59 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.6% of those games.
- In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.1% of his games this year, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 23 of 59 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.237
|AVG
|.182
|.281
|OBP
|.314
|.386
|SLG
|.443
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|13
|29/7
|K/BB
|31/17
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Lynn (4-7) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old's 6.75 ERA ranks 65th, 1.565 WHIP ranks 65th, and 10 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
