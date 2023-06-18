J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:26 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .353 this season while batting .245 with 38 walks and 37 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 106th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 146th in slugging.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 40 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In 6.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has driven home a run in 15 games this year (22.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 28 games this year (42.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.267
|AVG
|.221
|.376
|OBP
|.328
|.392
|SLG
|.319
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|13
|30/21
|K/BB
|20/17
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (4-7 with a 6.75 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.75), 65th in WHIP (1.565), and 17th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
