Jarred Kelenic -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 61 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .258 with 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 80th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Kelenic has gotten a hit in 45 of 65 games this year (69.2%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (16.9%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has driven home a run in 23 games this season (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 23 games this year (35.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .237 AVG .280 .305 OBP .351 .415 SLG .534 12 XBH 16 4 HR 7 14 RBI 15 44/11 K/BB 42/13 5 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings