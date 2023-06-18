Sunday, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 7 against the Padres) he went 0-for-3.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Read More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .153 with three doubles and 12 walks.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 33.3% of his 39 games this year, with more than one hit in 10.3% of those games.
  • In 39 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Wong has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 19
.127 AVG .175
.273 OBP .221
.145 SLG .206
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
4 RBI 5
15/8 K/BB 15/4
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 6.75 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.75), 65th in WHIP (1.565), and 17th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
