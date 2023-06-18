Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 7 against the Padres) he went 0-for-3.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .153 with three doubles and 12 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 33.3% of his 39 games this year, with more than one hit in 10.3% of those games.
- In 39 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Wong has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|.127
|AVG
|.175
|.273
|OBP
|.221
|.145
|SLG
|.206
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|15/8
|K/BB
|15/4
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 6.75 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.75), 65th in WHIP (1.565), and 17th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
