The Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox will send Bryce Miller and Lance Lynn, respectively, to the mound when the two squads square off on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +140 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -165 +140 8 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 54.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (25-21).

Seattle has a record of 12-5 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (70.6% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Seattle has played in 69 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-33-2).

The Mariners have collected a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 30.8% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-17 14-18 9-14 25-19 23-25 11-8

