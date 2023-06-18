Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will look to find success Lance Lynn when he takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in baseball with 76 total home runs.

Seattle is 25th in MLB with a .383 slugging percentage.

The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (303 total).

The Mariners are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.212).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

Miller is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the year.

Miller is trying to record his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his eight outings this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Marlins W 8-1 Home Bryce Miller Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins W 9-3 Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins L 4-1 Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox L 4-3 Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox - Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees - Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees - Away Luis Castillo Domingo Germán 6/22/2023 Yankees - Away Bryan Woo Clarke Schmidt 6/23/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Gilbert Cole Irvin 6/24/2023 Orioles - Away Bryce Miller Kyle Gibson

