Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. White Sox on June 18, 2023
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners host the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Ty France, Andrew Vaughn and others in this contest.
Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
France Stats
- France has put up 75 hits with 21 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .281/.348/.427 slash line on the year.
- France will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBI (68 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.
- He's slashed .243/.300/.425 on the season.
- Rodriguez has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has recorded 62 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.
- He's slashing .240/.324/.426 on the year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has recorded 68 hits with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.312/.523 so far this year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 17
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 14
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
