The Seattle Mariners host the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Ty France, Andrew Vaughn and others in this contest.

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

France Stats

France has put up 75 hits with 21 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .281/.348/.427 slash line on the year.

France will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBI (68 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.

He's slashed .243/.300/.425 on the season.

Rodriguez has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 17 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has recorded 62 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He's slashing .240/.324/.426 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Dodgers Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 13 2-for-4 1 0 0 3

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has recorded 68 hits with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.312/.523 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 17 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jun. 14 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

