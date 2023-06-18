The Seattle Mariners (34-35) and Chicago White Sox (31-41) play a rubber match on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Mariners will call on Bryce Miller (4-3) against the White Sox and Lance Lynn (4-7).

Mariners vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (4-3, 4.06 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-7, 6.75 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (4-3) will take the mound for the Mariners, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on one hit in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 24-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 4.06 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .202.

He has six quality starts in eight chances this season.

In eight starts, Miller has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (4-7) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.

Lynn has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Lynn will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He has not made an outing so far in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.

The 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.75), 65th in WHIP (1.565), and 17th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

