Sunday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (34-35) going head to head against the Chicago White Sox (31-41) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (4-3, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lance Lynn (4-7, 6.75 ERA).

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 2-3.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Mariners have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 25 (54.3%) of those contests.

Seattle has a record of 15-10 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 303 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule