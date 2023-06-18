Mariners vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (34-35) going head to head against the Chicago White Sox (31-41) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (4-3, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lance Lynn (4-7, 6.75 ERA).
Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs White Sox Player Props
|Mariners vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 2-3.
- Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 25 (54.3%) of those contests.
- Seattle has a record of 15-10 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 303 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 12
|Marlins
|W 8-1
|Bryce Miller vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 13
|Marlins
|W 9-3
|George Kirby vs Edward Cabrera
|June 14
|Marlins
|L 4-1
|Luis Castillo vs Eury Pérez
|June 16
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Bryan Woo vs Michael Kopech
|June 17
|White Sox
|L 4-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Lucas Giolito
|June 18
|White Sox
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Lance Lynn
|June 20
|@ Yankees
|-
|George Kirby vs Gerrit Cole
|June 21
|@ Yankees
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Domingo Germán
|June 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 23
|@ Orioles
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Cole Irvin
|June 24
|@ Orioles
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Kyle Gibson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.