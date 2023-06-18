Mike Ford -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .222 with four home runs and a walk.

Ford has had a base hit in four of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 12), and 13.8% of his trips to the plate.

In three games this season, Ford has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 .300 AVG .176 .300 OBP .263 .900 SLG .529 2 XBH 2 2 HR 2 3 RBI 2 3/0 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings