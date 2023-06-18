Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ty France (batting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .427, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.
- In 70.6% of his games this season (48 of 68), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (30.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- France has an RBI in 23 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 68 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.301
|AVG
|.260
|.385
|OBP
|.307
|.515
|SLG
|.336
|17
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|0
|23
|RBI
|9
|24/11
|K/BB
|23/6
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
- The White Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 6.75 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.75), 65th in WHIP (1.565), and 17th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
