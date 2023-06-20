Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a triple) against the White Sox.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (62) this season while batting .258 with 29 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

Kelenic has gotten a hit in 46 of 66 games this year (69.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (19.7%).

Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (16.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has had an RBI in 24 games this year (36.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.8% of his games this season (23 of 66), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .238 AVG .280 .304 OBP .351 .426 SLG .534 13 XBH 16 4 HR 7 17 RBI 15 46/11 K/BB 42/13 5 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings