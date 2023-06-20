Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will play Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 76 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Fueled by 201 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 25th in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.

Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 308 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Seattle has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.204 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (6-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Kirby has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Marlins W 9-3 Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins L 4-1 Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox L 4-3 Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees - Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees - Away Luis Castillo Domingo Germán 6/22/2023 Yankees - Away Bryan Woo Domingo Germán 6/23/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Gilbert Cole Irvin 6/24/2023 Orioles - Away Bryce Miller Kyle Gibson 6/25/2023 Orioles - Away George Kirby Dean Kremer

