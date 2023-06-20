On Tuesday, June 20 at 7:05 PM ET, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (39-33) host Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (35-35) in the series opener at Yankee Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7 runs for the game.

Mariners vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (7-1, 2.75 ERA) vs George Kirby - SEA (6-5, 3.24 ERA)

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Yankees have a 28-19 record (winning 59.6% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Mariners have come away with eight wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Kolten Wong 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+400) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Mike Ford 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+310)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +8000 17th 4th Win AL West +1600 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.