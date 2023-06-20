Player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Ty France and others are available when the New York Yankees host the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

France Stats

France has 75 hits with 21 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .278/.347/.422 slash line on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 20 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .244/.303/.428 on the year.

Rodriguez brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (7-1) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Cole has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.75), 20th in WHIP (1.113), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Jun. 14 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Dodgers Jun. 3 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 vs. Padres May. 28 6.0 4 6 5 9 3 vs. Orioles May. 23 5.0 6 5 5 2 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of George Kirby's player props with BetMGM.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has recorded 67 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.331/.439 on the season.

Torres has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 66 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He has a .262/.339/.429 slash line on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.