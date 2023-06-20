The New York Yankees (39-33) host the Seattle Mariners (35-35) to open a three-game series at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday. The Yankees are coming off a series defeat to the Red Sox, and the Mariners a series win over the White Sox.

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (7-1) against the Mariners and George Kirby (6-5).

Mariners vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (7-1, 2.75 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (6-5, 3.24 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.24, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.

Kirby heads into this game with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kirby has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season heading into this outing.

In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

George Kirby vs. Yankees

He will face a Yankees offense that ranks 16th in the league with 322 total runs scored while batting .230 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .412 slugging percentage (13th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 106 home runs (fifth in the league).

Head-to-head against the Yankees this season, Kirby has pitched eight innings without giving up an earned run on three hits, while striking out seven.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (7-1) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.75 and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .217 in 15 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.75), 20th in WHIP (1.113), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6).

