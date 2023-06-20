Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (39-33) and the Seattle Mariners (35-35) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Yankees coming out on top. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 20.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (7-1) for the Yankees and George Kirby (6-5) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: YES

Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Mariners' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (36.4%) in those contests.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (308 total runs).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.89 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule