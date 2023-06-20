Storm vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Connecticut Sun (9-3) travel to face the Seattle Storm (3-7) after winning three straight road games. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Storm vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-8.5)
|160.5
|-400
|+310
|PointsBet
|Sun (-8.5)
|160.5
|-425
|+300
Storm vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Storm have won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
- Connecticut has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season, Seattle has an ATS record of 3-1.
- In the Sun's 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
- A total of four Storm games this year have gone over the point total.
