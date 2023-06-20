The Connecticut Sun (9-3) travel to face the Seattle Storm (3-7) after winning three straight road games. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Storm Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-8.5) 160.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-8.5) 160.5 -425 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Storm vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • The Storm have won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
  • Connecticut has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
  • When playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season, Seattle has an ATS record of 3-1.
  • In the Sun's 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
  • A total of four Storm games this year have gone over the point total.

