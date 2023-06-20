Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:35 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Teoscar Hernandez (hitting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 15 walks while batting .254.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this year (46 of 70), with multiple hits 20 times (28.6%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (15.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (38.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (14.3%).
- In 34.3% of his games this year (24 of 70), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.227
|AVG
|.283
|.276
|OBP
|.328
|.404
|SLG
|.480
|13
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|22
|51/8
|K/BB
|42/7
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send Cole (7-1) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.75 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.75), 20th in WHIP (1.113), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6).
