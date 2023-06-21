Cal Raleigh, with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, June 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .221 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 61 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.7% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has had an RBI in 16 games this year (26.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year (24 of 61), with two or more runs four times (6.6%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .248 AVG .187 .290 OBP .315 .393 SLG .440 11 XBH 10 3 HR 6 16 RBI 13 29/7 K/BB 32/17 0 SB 0

