The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dylan Moore At The Plate (2022)

Moore hit .224 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.

Moore got a hit in 40.9% of his 93 games last season, with at least two hits in 8.6% of those contests.

He homered in six games a year ago (out of 93 opportunities, 6.5%), going deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Moore drove in a run in 16 games last year out of 93 (17.2%), including multiple RBIs in 5.4% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He crossed the plate in 33 of 93 games last year (35.5%), including scoring more than once in 5.4% of his games (five times).

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 37 .185 AVG .279 .307 OBP .442 .311 SLG .488 7 XBH 12 4 HR 2 13 RBI 11 45/15 K/BB 30/19 12 SB 7

