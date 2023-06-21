Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ty France, Gleyber Torres and others in the Seattle Mariners-New York Yankees matchup at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners' Luis Castillo (4-5) will make his 15th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks ninth, 1.020 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jun. 14 5.2 2 2 2 6 6 at Angels Jun. 9 6.0 6 5 3 10 1 at Rangers Jun. 2 7.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Pirates May. 27 6.0 1 0 0 10 2 vs. Athletics May. 22 6.0 4 0 0 8 2

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

France Stats

France has 21 doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI (75 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .275/.345/.418 on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 20 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .240/.299/.422 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Torres Stats

Torres has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 30 RBI (68 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .256/.330/.436 so far this season.

Torres will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 69 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 37 RBI.

He's slashed .270/.345/.441 on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 5 at Red Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

