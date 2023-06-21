Wednesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (40-33) against the Seattle Mariners (35-36) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 21.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (4-5, 2.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Jhony Brito.

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 47 times and won 26, or 55.3%, of those games.

Seattle is 14-7 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 309 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule