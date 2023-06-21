Mariners vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (40-33) against the Seattle Mariners (35-36) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 21.
The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (4-5, 2.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Jhony Brito.
Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- This season, the Mariners have been favored 47 times and won 26, or 55.3%, of those games.
- Seattle is 14-7 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 309 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|Marlins
|L 4-1
|Luis Castillo vs Eury Pérez
|June 16
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Bryan Woo vs Michael Kopech
|June 17
|White Sox
|L 4-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Lucas Giolito
|June 18
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Bryce Miller vs Lance Lynn
|June 20
|@ Yankees
|L 3-1
|George Kirby vs Gerrit Cole
|June 21
|@ Yankees
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Jhony Brito
|June 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Domingo Germán
|June 23
|@ Orioles
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Cole Irvin
|June 24
|@ Orioles
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Kyle Gibson
|June 25
|@ Orioles
|-
|George Kirby vs Dean Kremer
|June 26
|Nationals
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Trevor Williams
