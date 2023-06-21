Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has four home runs and a walk while hitting .182.
- Ford has picked up a hit in four games this season (28.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- Looking at the 14 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (21.4%), and in 11.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|.231
|AVG
|.150
|.231
|OBP
|.227
|.692
|SLG
|.450
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/0
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.70).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brito makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
