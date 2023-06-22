The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 57 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .349.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 145th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 40 of 68 games this year (58.8%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (20.6%).

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.9%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).

Crawford has driven in a run in 15 games this season (22.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (42.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.7%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .260 AVG .217 .372 OBP .323 .382 SLG .313 9 XBH 9 3 HR 1 11 RBI 13 32/22 K/BB 20/17 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings