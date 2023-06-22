Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:28 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (64) this season while batting .260 with 30 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 77th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (16.2%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- Kelenic has driven in a run in 26 games this year (38.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.8% of his games this year (23 of 68), with two or more runs six times (8.8%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.238
|AVG
|.282
|.304
|OBP
|.353
|.426
|SLG
|.532
|13
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|17
|46/11
|K/BB
|43/14
|5
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 80 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- German (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed two innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.
