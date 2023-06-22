Kolten Wong -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on June 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .154 with three doubles and 12 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 34.1% of his 41 games this year, with at least two hits in 9.8% of them.

In 41 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In six games this season (14.6%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 41 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .138 AVG .169 .275 OBP .214 .155 SLG .200 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 17/8 K/BB 15/4 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings