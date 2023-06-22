Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kolten Wong -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on June 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .154 with three doubles and 12 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 34.1% of his 41 games this year, with at least two hits in 9.8% of them.
- In 41 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In six games this season (14.6%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 41 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.138
|AVG
|.169
|.275
|OBP
|.214
|.155
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|17/8
|K/BB
|15/4
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.68 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 80 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Yankees are sending German (4-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed two innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .205 batting average against him.
