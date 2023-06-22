Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees square off against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mariners (+100). The contest's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Mariners were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

When it comes to the total, the Mariners and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

The past 10 Mariners contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. For three consecutive games, Seattle and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 7.2 runs.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (36.4%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 7-7 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Seattle have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 34 of 72 chances this season.

The Mariners are 4-9-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-17 14-20 10-14 25-21 24-27 11-8

