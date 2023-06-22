Bryan Woo will start for the Seattle Mariners on Thursday against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 21st in MLB play with 77 total home runs.

Seattle's .377 slugging percentage ranks 25th in MLB.

The Mariners have the third-worst batting average in the league (.226).

Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (311 total).

The Mariners are 24th in MLB with a .306 on-base percentage.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 26th-most in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff is ninth in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.202).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Woo (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.30 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox L 4-3 Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Luis Castillo Jhony Brito 6/22/2023 Yankees - Away Bryan Woo Domingo Germán 6/23/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Gilbert Kyle Gibson 6/24/2023 Orioles - Away Bryce Miller Dean Kremer 6/25/2023 Orioles - Away George Kirby Dean Kremer 6/26/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals - Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.