Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (41-33), who are going for a series sweep, will host the Seattle Mariners (35-37) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Mariners are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (-105). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (0-1, 7.30 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (4-4, 4.30 ERA)

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 26, or 54.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 26-22 (54.2%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Mariners went 3-4 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in 11, or 45.8%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 11 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Yankees had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Mariners vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+275) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +1600 - 4th

