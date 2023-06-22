Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Yankees on June 22, 2023
Julio Rodriguez and Gleyber Torres are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees square off at Yankee Stadium on Thursday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has put up 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .239/.302/.419 on the year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
France Stats
- Ty France has 21 doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI (76 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .274/.344/.415 so far this year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Domingo Germán Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Germán Stats
- Domingo German (4-4) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 14th start of the season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- German has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Germán Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|2.0
|7
|7
|7
|1
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 10
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 4
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|6.1
|7
|4
|4
|4
|3
|at Blue Jays
|May. 16
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 30 RBI (68 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He has a .253/.329/.431 slash line on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 22 walks and 37 RBI (69 total hits).
- He's slashed .266/.344/.436 so far this year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
