Billy McKinney brings a two-game homer streak into the New York Yankees' (41-33) game versus the Seattle Mariners (35-37) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday, at Yankee Stadium.

The Mariners will call on Bryan Woo (0-1) against the Yankees and Domingo German (4-4).

Mariners vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (0-1, 7.30 ERA) vs German - NYY (4-4, 4.30 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners' Woo (0-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.30 and 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .275 in three games this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw two innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.

German is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the season.

German is looking to record his 10th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Domingo Germán vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.377) and ranks 21st in home runs hit (77) in all of MLB. They have a collective .226 batting average, and are last in the league with 542 total hits and 20th in MLB action scoring 311 runs.

German has thrown 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out four against the Mariners this season.

