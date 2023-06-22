Thursday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (41-33) against the Seattle Mariners (35-37) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 22.

The probable starters are Bryan Woo (0-1) for the Mariners and Domingo German (4-4) for the Yankees.

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have won 26 out of the 48 games, or 54.2%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has a record of 26-22 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 53.5% chance to win.

Seattle has scored 311 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule