Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:29 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Ford -- batting .200 with four home runs and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on June 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .171 with four home runs and a walk.
- Ford has picked up a hit in four games this season (26.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- Looking at the 15 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (20.0%), and in 10.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In three games this year, Ford has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|.231
|AVG
|.136
|.231
|OBP
|.208
|.692
|SLG
|.409
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/0
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.68 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (80 total, 1.1 per game).
- German (4-4) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.30 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed two innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .205 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.