The Seattle Storm (3-8), on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, hope to snap a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Indiana Fever (4-7).

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Fever matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Storm vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Fever are 7-3-0 ATS this season.

The Storm have put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Seattle has an ATS record of 7-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.

In the Fever's 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Storm games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.