On Thursday, Teoscar Hernandez (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .246 with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

In 46 of 72 games this season (63.9%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).

He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 72), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has an RBI in 27 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 33.3% of his games this season (24 of 72), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .227 AVG .267 .276 OBP .310 .404 SLG .452 13 XBH 11 6 HR 6 17 RBI 22 51/8 K/BB 44/7 2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings