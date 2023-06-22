Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:28 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .270 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.415) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.
- In 49 of 71 games this season (69.0%) France has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (29.6%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (7.0%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- France has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (32.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (9.9%).
- In 49.3% of his games this season (35 of 71), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.295
|AVG
|.254
|.381
|OBP
|.304
|.504
|SLG
|.326
|17
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|0
|23
|RBI
|9
|26/12
|K/BB
|25/6
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (80 total, 1.1 per game).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went two innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
