Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .484 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .222 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (12.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has had an RBI in 17 games this year (27.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (39.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.248
|AVG
|.192
|.290
|OBP
|.310
|.393
|SLG
|.455
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|14
|29/7
|K/BB
|33/17
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (8-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.94), 41st in WHIP (1.270), and 58th in K/9 (6.6) among pitchers who qualify.
