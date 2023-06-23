Mariners vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (45-28) going head to head against the Seattle Mariners (36-37) at 7:05 PM ET (on June 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 win for the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (4-4) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (8-4) will answer the bell for the Orioles.
Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Mariners vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 26 (54.2%) of those contests.
- Seattle has a record of 26-22, a 54.2% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 321 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|White Sox
|L 4-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Lucas Giolito
|June 18
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Bryce Miller vs Lance Lynn
|June 20
|@ Yankees
|L 3-1
|George Kirby vs Gerrit Cole
|June 21
|@ Yankees
|L 4-2
|Luis Castillo vs Jhony Brito
|June 22
|@ Yankees
|W 10-2
|Bryan Woo vs Domingo Germán
|June 23
|@ Orioles
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Kyle Gibson
|June 24
|@ Orioles
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Dean Kremer
|June 25
|@ Orioles
|-
|George Kirby vs Dean Kremer
|June 26
|Nationals
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Trevor Williams
|June 27
|Nationals
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Jake Irvin
|June 28
|Nationals
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Patrick Corbin
