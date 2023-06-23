How to Watch the Mariners vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Seattle Mariners on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 19th in MLB play with 81 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Seattle's .381 slugging percentage is 25th in baseball.
- The Mariners have the third-worst batting average in the league (.227).
- Seattle ranks 20th in runs scored with 321 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.
- Seattle has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Mariners have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.199).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (4-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Gilbert is trying to record his eighth quality start of the year.
- Gilbert is looking to record his 12th start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- He has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his outings.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-3
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Lucas Giolito
|6/18/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Lance Lynn
|6/20/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Gerrit Cole
|6/21/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jhony Brito
|6/22/2023
|Yankees
|W 10-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Domingo Germán
|6/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Kyle Gibson
|6/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Dean Kremer
|6/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Dean Kremer
|6/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Trevor Williams
|6/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Jake Irvin
|6/28/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Patrick Corbin
