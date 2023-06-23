On Friday, June 23 at 7:05 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (36-37) visit the Baltimore Orioles (45-28) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the series opener. Logan Gilbert will get the nod for the Mariners, while Kyle Gibson will take the hill for the Orioles.

The favored Mariners have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at -105. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (4-4, 4.31 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (8-4, 3.94 ERA)

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 26, or 54.2%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 26-22 (54.2%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Mariners went 3-4 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Orioles have come away with 17 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win 17 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Ty France 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +1600 - 4th

