Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Mike Ford (.160 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs and five RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has four home runs and a walk while batting .154.
- Ford has picked up a hit in four games this year (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 16), and 9.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season, Ford has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|.231
|AVG
|.115
|.231
|OBP
|.172
|.692
|SLG
|.346
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|3
|6/0
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Gibson (8-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.94), 41st in WHIP (1.270), and 58th in K/9 (6.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.