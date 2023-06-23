The Seattle Seahawks have +3300 odds to win the Super Bowl, 14th-ranked in the NFL as of July 2.

Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +210

+210 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3300

Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Seahawks games.

On offense, Seattle ranked 13th in the NFL with 351.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per contest).

At home last year, the Seahawks were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.

Seattle had a 3-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5 record as underdogs.

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and picked up 366 yards.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

Walker also had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, hauling in 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Wagner collected 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.

Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +6600 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2000 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +5000 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3000 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +6600 11 November 19 @ Rams - +6600 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1400 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +5000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

Odds are current as of June 23 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.