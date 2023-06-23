Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Seattle Seahawks have +3300 odds to win the Super Bowl, 14th-ranked in the NFL as of July 2.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +210
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3300
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Seahawks games.
- On offense, Seattle ranked 13th in the NFL with 351.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per contest).
- At home last year, the Seahawks were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.
- Seattle had a 3-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5 record as underdogs.
- The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.
Seahawks Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.
- On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and picked up 366 yards.
- On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).
- Walker also had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).
- In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, hauling in 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Wagner collected 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1400
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
Odds are current as of June 23 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
