Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Teoscar Hernandez and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Gibson on June 23 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Yankees.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .254 with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 64.4% of his games this season (47 of 73), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (28.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In 16.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this year (38.4%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (34.2%), including four games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.227
|AVG
|.281
|.276
|OBP
|.322
|.404
|SLG
|.482
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|24
|51/8
|K/BB
|45/7
|2
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.94), 41st in WHIP (1.270), and 58th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.